New Age of Empires 4 trailer shows off the Holy Roman Empire and the Rus

Microsoft has released a new Age of Empires 4 trailer.

The video, below, includes snippets of the strategy game in action, but not as much as I had hoped to see at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

What we do get is a look at the Holy Roman Empire and the Rus civilisations, the final two of eight launch civs to be shown off. The other six are the English, Mongols, Chinese, Delhi Sultanate, Abbasid Dynasty and the French.

In the trailer we see in-engine gameplay capture from The Rise of Moscow campaign (the game launches with four campaigns), in which you build and expand Moscow, hold the line with the Streltsy unit, and convert and fight with Warrior Monks.

We also see the Holy Roman Empire civilisation, with whom you get to control powerful units and reinforced structures. You can inspire and boost units with Prelates, and fight with the Landsknechte.

To my eyes, Age of Empires 4 looks better in this video than it has done in previous videos - the recently-released ships and water video certainly got series fans talking.

Age of Empires 4 is due out 28th October on PC via Steam Windows 10 and Xbox Game Pass for PC.