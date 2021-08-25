Little Nightmares 2's free Enhanced Edition update out today on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

Adds raytraced reflections, improved fog, more.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 25 August 2021

Tarsier Studio's deliciously sinister platform horror Little Nightmares 2 is getting a little spookier today on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC, courtesy of a free Enhanced Edition update.

Little Nightmares 2's Enhanced Edition aims to give the already richly atmospheric experience - which follows the adventures of new protagonist Mono and returning character Six through the grim streets of Pale City - an even moodier boost with a range of primarily visual enhancements.

There's ray-traced reflections, for starters, bringing live reflections to Little Nightmare's various shiny surfaces, as well as improved volumetric shadows - which, as publisher Bandai Namco explains in its announcement post, "add even more depth and detail to every object and enhance how rays of light are interrupted by moving objects".

Little Nightmares II - Enhanced Edition.

Rounding out the visual additions are interactive particles that "dance and swirl realistically through the air as characters move through a scene", but that's not quite the end of it. Little Nightmares 2's Enhanced Edition also includes "immersive audio" for players using 5.1 or 7.1 speakers or headphones, plus 4K support.

Once the update is installed, players can choose between Beauty Mode, delivering 30fps at 4k, or Performance Mode, delivering 60fps with dynamic resolution up to 4K. Bandai Namco notes PC players will be able to adjust these options independently.

The method for actually getting the Enhanced Edition up and running differs wildly depending on your platform of choice (players can pick between the original and updated versions when they launch the game on Steam, for instance, while GOG requires you to enable the relevant Beta channel), but Bandai Namco has provided full instructions on its website.

And if you haven't already delved into Mono and Six's gloomy adventure, it's worth checking out despite its sometimes infuriating moments. As Vikki Blake wrote in her Recommended review, "While my every instinct is to tell you that Little Nightmares 2 is a frustrating encounter that's likely better watched than played, I can't help but admit I love it - fervently and ferociously - even if it was such an unmitigated ballache to play to completion."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Little Nightmares 2

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Resident Evil Village's second "performance patch" brings "minor fine-tuning" on PC

But will it be enough?

4

Dead by Daylight teasing Hellraiser additions, removing Stranger Things DLC in November

UPDATE: Pinhead officially arrives in September.

13

It looks like that rumoured Alan Wake sequel has gone into "full production"

Plus a "second, smaller-scale game" remains in "full production mode", too.

20

The Medium will use the PS5 DualSense to act as "an extension of your senses"

"Feel, understand, react!"

30

Take-Two has three "unannounced" remasters or remakes in development

Take-Three.

44

You may also enjoy...

Resident Evil Village ships over 3m copies

Tasty.

56

Movie director says Capcom copied his monster for Resident Evil Village boss fight

"It's one-to-one."

74

Feature | As Resident Evil turns 25, its loremaster digs into the first game's many secrets

Master, unlock.

62

Feature | Itchy, Tasty is an enjoyably informal and informative account of how one of gaming's most iconic series found its feet

The story of Resident Evil, as told by those who were there.

11

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

262

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch