Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets new trailer, spring 2022 release window

It's been over a year since its last public showing, but Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has finally resurfaced at tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase with a new gameplay trailer and a spring 2022 release window.

The Skywalker Saga, an all-new retelling of Lucasfilm's nine Star Wars films built in a new engine, was announced at E3 2019 for a late 2020 release. However, it's now seen two delays - the most recent in April this year - leaving many to wonder when it would finally resurface.

And the answer, of course, is today, with Opening Night Live serving up a fresh look at The Skywalker Saga in a brand-new trailer blending cutscenes and gameplay of familiar moments from right across the Star Wars nonology, all given a typically comedic Lego game twist.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - New Gameplay Trailer 2

There's not much else to report at present, but at least Star Wars fans can now shove that "spring 2022" into their diaries as they await its release on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.