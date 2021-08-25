Lara Croft creator Toby Gard resurfaces with new game Dream Cycle

Lara Croft creator Toby Gard has resurfaced with a new game called Dream Cycle.

Dream Cycle is an action adventure game and the first title from Gard's new studio Cathuria Games. Raw Fury has picked up the game as publisher. Trailer is below:

Here's the official blurb:

"Dream Cycle is an ever-expanding adventure through a cursed, shattered dimension. Players take the role of Morgan Carter, a modern-day arcane apprentice who's essence has been stolen by her great great grand uncle, the legendary Randolph Carter. After discovering that her path to the waking world has been obscured by dark magic, Morgan must venture into the Dreamlands to purge the realm's corruption, recover her own powers, and thwart Randolph's sinister plans to become a god."

Gard famously created the Lara Croft character in the mid-'90s while at Derby developer Core Design, but walked out on the studio after just one game (check out our feature, 20 years on, the Tomb Raider story told by the people who were there, for more). He went on to make Galleon, which came out in 2004 on the original Xbox, before returning to Tomb Raider to work on 2006's Tomb Raider: Legend.

Gard later worked on a webcomic called Otherworld, Spark Unlimited's Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z, then founded a new studio called Tangentlemen, which released PlayStation VR launch title Here They Lie.

Dream Cycle launches on Steam in early access form on 7th September.