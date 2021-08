King of Fighters 15 comes out 17th February 2022.

The announcement was made in a new video shown off during the Gamescom Opening Night Live pre-show. The video, below, confirms 39 playable characters and the return of the series' classic 3v3 battle system.

SNK fighting game King of Fighters 15 is due out on PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One.