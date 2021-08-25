Jurassic World Evolution 2 gets November release date

On PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 25 August 2021

Frontier Developments' dino-park management sim sequel Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be stomping onto Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on 9th November.

Players familiar with the original 2018 game should be immediately at home with Evolution 2, which once again tasks budding managers with building and maintaining their own dinosaur theme park, laying out exhibits, tending to visitors needs, and, of course, making sure the attractions don't eat the guests.

It's not all business as usual though; Jurassic World Evolution 2 shifts the action away from the exclusively tropical setting of Muertes Archipelago, as seen in the first game, and gives players the chance to build their parks across a diverse range of new environments - from dense forests to scorched deserts - each with unique environmental challenges, including bespoke weather such as sandstorms and snow.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Pre-Order Trailer.

Frontier has also promised "deeper management tools and creative options" - such as new building types, new customisation tools, a new scientist role, plus guests with greater needs - as well as an expanded roster of dinosaurs with more authentic behaviours and interactions, meaning players will need to think more carefully about how they house their exhibits.

In total, the sequel will feature 75 prehistoric species - such as the Nasutoceratops, plus new flying and marine reptiles - and there's an "immersive" new narrative campaign set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, a new Chaos Theory mode (offering a "reimagined take on pivotal moments from the Jurassic World film franchise"), a self-explanatory Sandbox mode, and a new Challenge mode.

You can see some of Jurassic World Evolution 2's gameplay additions in the new trailer above, and the full game comes to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC on 9th November.

