DokeV is an eye-catching Pokémon-style MMO

From the makers of Black Desert Online.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 25 August 2021

Black Desert Online developer Pearl Abyss has shown more of DokeV, its upcoming and extremely eye-catching monster collection MMO, as part of Gamescom's Opening Night Live.

It's difficult not to be impressed by the visual flair and ambition on-screen, as characters run, ride, glide and drive around its beautiful world.

I'm less impressed by its monsters - a collection of oddball creatures which in turn look like animals, robots or piñatas. It's also unclear exactly how battles will work - they look real-time, with items and weaponry seemingly summoned out of thin air.

There's a long stretch of gameplay set in a city, but also snatches of a snowy mountainside and rocky beaches showing more variety to DokeV's world. You also seem to be able to float around using umbrellas, and swing around as if you were Spider-Man.

There's nothing on how it will really play, or what it will really mean to be an MMO game. Also, there have been countless attempts at the Pokémon formula in the past. Still, eye-catching? Definitely. One to keep an eye on.

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

