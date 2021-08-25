Bungie warns Destiny 2's new BattlEye anti-cheat may impact game performance

Including startup time.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 25 August 2021

Destiny 2 PC players may notice an impact to their game's performance following the recent addition of anti-cheat software, Bungie has warned.

BattlEye was added to Destiny 2 last night as part of the game's 3.3.0 update. Alongside this, Bungie published a security update blog detailing its arrival - and what it may mean for performance.

"Anti-cheat solutions require some additional system resources to keep watch and you may see some reduction in frames and performance after Update 3.3.0 goes live," Bungie wrote. "The new service will also increase the initial startup of the game."

For now, Bungie is simply testing how BattlEye runs in a live, public version of the game before fully deploying its automatic banning capabilities.

These will be switched on before the game's hugely competitive and notoriously cheater-full Trials of Osiris mode returns on 10th September.

At the same time, Bungie has cautioned that BattlEye is "not a silver bullet fix that will end all cheating in Destiny forever" - and said it is simultaneously stepping up its in-game security in other ways.

Legal action continues to be taken against cheat makers, Bungie said, and it was also now targeting players with bans for organising or manipulating matchmaking to trade wins.

Participating as a buyer or seller of account recovery services could result in a ban, Bungie said.

It's a busy time for Destiny 2, which last night began its new Season of the Lost that returns Queen Mara Sov to the game's story. This will lead into next year's Witch Queen expansion, due on 22nd February, after a Bungie 30th anniversary event in December.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about Destiny 2

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Playing The Ascent on Xbox Game Pass for PC makes me wish I was playing on Steam

deepStink.

29

Post-apocalyptic cRPG Broken Roads looks like an Australian Fallout

And it's coming to PC and consoles next year.

11

Final Fantasy 4's pixel remaster heading to Steam and mobile in September

With enhanced art, gameplay improvements, more.

6

Nine years later, Kingdoms of Amalur staff receive final paycheck

But only up to 20% of what they were owed.

14

Monster Hunter Rise gets Street Fighter 5's Akuma this week

Satsui no bother.

You may also enjoy...

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

79

Video | New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

Yuffie! Fort Condor! Boss fights! More!

16

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch