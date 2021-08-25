April O'Neil is a playable character in the promising Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games announced the retro-styled beat 'em-up launches on Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022. April's debut was featured within a new trailer, below:

Here's the official blurb:

"Sporting her iconic yellow jumpsuit and trusty reporting gear, April unleashes flurries of hits against the Foot Clan's devious soldiers via new gameplay. Her agility and far-reaching slide kicks help her close in on targets quickly, and she once again proves the turtles can rely on her unwavering support, even through slices of pizza."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is inspired by the Turtles' 1987 design, and features nice-looking pixel art. Expect to face off against the likes of Bebop and Rocksteady in familiar locations such as Dimension X.