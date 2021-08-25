All the best bits from Gamescom Opening Night Live

Missed Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live? Not to worry - here's a rundown of all the highlights.

Tonight's pre-show began with King of Fighters 15, which launches 17th February 2022, Bus Simulator 2021, which turns up 7th September, and Nobody Saves The World from Guacamelee developer Drinkbox Studios, coming early 2022.

We also got our best look yet at House of Ashes, the third Dark Pictures Anthology game coming on 22nd October, and its monster, which you can get as a plastic statue.

Onto the main event, which kicked off with a dramatically rebooted Saints Row. It's coming 25th February 2022 and designed around four-player co-op. A cross-gen game coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox, it has upgradeable vehicles, wingsuits and over the top combat. Martin recently got a glimpse and a few more details.

Firaxis revealed Marvel's Midnight Suns, a tactical RPG which our Chris Tapsell has seen and says is actually "less XCOM than you might think". 2K is publishing and it's coming in March 2022. After today's CGI trailer, gameplay will be revealed on 1st September.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer got a snazzy CGI trailer showing the game's first free-to-play season, and - shock - that leaked 8th December release date was made official. There's also going to be a Master Chief Elite controller and snazzy Xbox Series X limited edition console coming 15th November, because of course.

Tonight's biggest PlayStation news was that Horizon Forbidden West arrives for both PS4 and PS5 on 18th February 2022, a delay from its previous late 2021 date. While you wait, Horizon Zero Dawn has gained a 60fps patch on PS5 and Aloy will join Genshin Impact on 1st September.

Changing pace, Devolver Digital revealed Cult of the Lamb, a dark cartoon mix of dungeon crawling and base building. It's coming in 2022. Elsewhere, Lara Croft creator Toby Gard has resurfaced with new game Dream Cycle, which enters early access next month.

Persona 5's Morgana is paid DLC in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz, and we got a look at all 12 party games available in the compilation. Yes, Monkey Target is included.

Ubisoft's Riders Republic beta is now open to anyone until 28th August, we learned. Martin published a preview today and said it "might be the best extreme sports game in an age".

After a year of waiting to see more from Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga... well, there's another wait until spring 2022 for it to finally release. Still, it looks ambitious and a lot of fun.

DokeV is an eye-catching Pokémon-style MMO from the makers of Black Desert Online, with some truly astonishing visuals and what looks like a lot of fun ways to get about. As for its monsters and battling? We'll have to wait to see more, but for now it looks like one to watch.

April O'Neil is a playable character in the promising Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

Amazon announced open beta dates for New World and showed off another trailer. We also got a release date for Jurassic Park Evolution 2, which is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on 9th November.

A fresh Age of Empires 4 trailer showed off the Holy Roman Empire and the Rus. Meanwhile, a fun story trailer for Far Cry 6 gave us some more Gus Fring, or rather Giancarlo Esposito, and some quality Esposition as to the villain's background.

Valheim's first major update, Hearth & Home, is out next month on 16th September with lots of goodies for those who like food (yay!) and cooking (I guess).

Park Beyond, coming 2022, is a new theme park management game from Tropico 6 developer Limbic Entertainment, coming in 2022 to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Splitgate Season 0 adds a new map, new mode and starts now, developer 1047 Games announced.

Jett The Far Shore from Superbrothers is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store, PS4 and PS5 on 5th October.

There's a Jumanji video game based on the original movie board game, and nothing to with The Rock. And, staying in the jungle, a King Louie in-game event is coming to Fall Guys from 3rd to 12th September, with various outfits from Disney's The Jungle Book.

Just before the end of the show, we learned that stylish brawler Sifu is coming on 22nd February 2022, or 22/2/22.

But, inevitably, Geoff Keighley climaxed with a look at Kojima's Death Stranding Director's Cut. We had seen glimpses of most if not all of this before, but got an extended tour of its new features anyway. Watch below for a longer look at its cute buddy bot that can carry you around, firing range, boss battle replay mode and bizarre racing circuit.