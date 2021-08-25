Absolver studio's martial arts adventure Sifu gets February 2022 release date

Sifu, the martial arts adventure from Absolver developer Sloclap, finally has a release date and will release for PlayStation and PC on 22nd February next year.

Sifu is a a third-person, single-player action game, focussed on "intense hand-to-hand combat", that follows a young Kung Fu student on a path of revenge as he hunts down his family's murderers with nothing but a mysterious pendant and, possibly, the ability to palm-smash someone's nose out the back of their head.

Actually that's not quite true; as players make their way through Sifu's world - "from the gang-ridden suburbs to the cold hallways of the corporate towers" - they're encouraged to use everything at their disposal to overcome the odds and hunt down their targets, whether that be throwable objects or makeshift weapons strewn around the environment.

Sifu - Launch Date Announcement Trailer.

Luckily, all is not lost on defeat and players are revived from death by their magic pendant. Our hero will be older on each resurrection, however, and there may only be so long they can go on reviving before having to start their quest over. "Kung Fu is a path for the body and the mind," says Sloclap by way of encouragement. "Learn from your errors, unlock unique skills, and find the strength within yourself to master the devastating techniques of Pak-Mei Kung Fu."

Following a bit of a delay (Sifu was originally due to launch in 2021), the quest for revenge now begins in earnest on 22nd February next year. Sifu will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store.