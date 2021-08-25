Absolver studio's martial arts adventure Sifu gets February 2022 release date

Coming to PS4, PS5, and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 25 August 2021

Sifu, the martial arts adventure from Absolver developer Sloclap, finally has a release date and will release for PlayStation and PC on 22nd February next year.

Sifu is a a third-person, single-player action game, focussed on "intense hand-to-hand combat", that follows a young Kung Fu student on a path of revenge as he hunts down his family's murderers with nothing but a mysterious pendant and, possibly, the ability to palm-smash someone's nose out the back of their head.

Actually that's not quite true; as players make their way through Sifu's world - "from the gang-ridden suburbs to the cold hallways of the corporate towers" - they're encouraged to use everything at their disposal to overcome the odds and hunt down their targets, whether that be throwable objects or makeshift weapons strewn around the environment.

Sifu - Launch Date Announcement Trailer.

Luckily, all is not lost on defeat and players are revived from death by their magic pendant. Our hero will be older on each resurrection, however, and there may only be so long they can go on reviving before having to start their quest over. "Kung Fu is a path for the body and the mind," says Sloclap by way of encouragement. "Learn from your errors, unlock unique skills, and find the strength within yourself to master the devastating techniques of Pak-Mei Kung Fu."

Following a bit of a delay (Sifu was originally due to launch in 2021), the quest for revenge now begins in earnest on 22nd February next year. Sifu will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

No More Heroes creator says the series is over

Travis no more.

6

Blasphemous wraps up this December with more free story DLC

And there's a sequel coming in 2023.

3

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets new trailer, spring 2022 release window

Will you Luke at that.

15

Saints Row: The Third Remastered free on Epic Games Store

March in.

5

Valheim's first major update, Hearth & Home, out 16th September

Here's a cinematic trailer.

2

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

39

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch