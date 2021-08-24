Watch Microsoft's Xbox Gamescom conference here

Halo! Infinite! Release! Date!

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 24 August 2021

Join us this evening to watch Microsoft's Xbox Gamescom livestream, which is due to begin at 6pm UK time (that's 1pm Eastern, or 10am Pacific).

This is the first of two major events to mark another all-digital Gamescom. The second - Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live - comes tomorrow, at 7pm UK.

For now, Microsoft has said to expect 90 minutes of updates on upcoming Xbox games but "no new reveals or major surprises". No Major Nelson?! But, surely, now is the time for us to hear a Halo Infinite release date.

For more on what to expect this week, as well as details of other Gamescom goings on, look no further than Eurogamer's Gamescom 2021 schedule guide.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (11)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Love Island game developer lays off staff amid company turmoil

Just weeks after complaints of "problematic content".

13

Nine years later, Kingdoms of Amalur staff receive final paycheck

But only up to 20% of what they were owed.

14

Sony quietly launches revised PlayStation 5 model with new screw

UPDATE: Stock now available in UK.

111

You can read the full script of American McGee's Alice: Asylum right now

McGee hopes it will see a new Alice instalment "funded and greenlit for development".

5

Twitch streamers organise #ADayOffTwitch in protest of hate raids

"We are continuing the fight."

24

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (11)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch