Watch Microsoft's Xbox Gamescom conference here

Join us this evening to watch Microsoft's Xbox Gamescom livestream, which is due to begin at 6pm UK time (that's 1pm Eastern, or 10am Pacific).

This is the first of two major events to mark another all-digital Gamescom. The second - Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live - comes tomorrow, at 7pm UK.

For now, Microsoft has said to expect 90 minutes of updates on upcoming Xbox games but "no new reveals or major surprises". No Major Nelson?! But, surely, now is the time for us to hear a Halo Infinite release date.

For more on what to expect this week, as well as details of other Gamescom goings on, look no further than Eurogamer's Gamescom 2021 schedule guide.