Magic the Gathering gets Fortnite and Street Fighter cards in 2022.

During its Magic Showcase 2021 event, Wizards of the Coast announced Fortnite gets two Secret Lair drops next year that "encapsulate iconic Fortnite in-game locations and characters".

Secret Lair is a sub-brand of Magic: The Gathering that revolves around collectible sets with unusual themes and new art styles. There are a number of crossovers already available, including with The Walking Dead and Godzilla.

There's no release date for the Fortnite expansion, but we do know its cards will be reprints of existing cards, and we have a first glimpse at some artwork by Caroline Gariba:

1

Meanwhile, Magic the Gathering also gets a Street Fighter Secret Lair drop in 2022. This features a number of classic Street Fighter characters, including Chun-Li. Here's a glimpse at the artwork by Martina Fačková:

2

In keeping with Chun-Li's Street Fighter incarnation, her Magic the Gathering card has the multikicker keyword ability.

All cards in this Street Fighter drop are mechanically unique, but their mechanical reprints will be available in future releases, including on The List found within set boosters, Magic the Gathering said.

