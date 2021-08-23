Bungie teases long-awaited character ahead of tomorrow's big reveal stream

Bungie has released a teasing video showing off a glimpse at a long-awaited villain, ahead of its big Destiny 2 Showcase event tomorrow.

The developer has hyped up the reveal stream, saying it will reveal "what lies ahead" for the game and that "seven years of Destiny have led us here".

Tomorrow's video drops at 5pm UK time, shortly before Destiny 2's Season of the Lost goes live. We're expecting details of that season, and more on the game's delayed Witch Queen expansion due in early 2022.

This is our first glimpse at Savathûn, who needs no introduction to Destiny fans. For everyone else, well, this delightfully horrible looking Big Bad has been lurking in Destiny's shadows since pretty much day one.

Of course, there's more than one queen in Destiny. The franchise's OG royalty Mara Sov is also due to make her long-awaited reappearance, Bungie revealed last week:

The Queen returns in Season of the Lost.



August 24 @ 9AM PT // https://t.co/P3UimOAtDM pic.twitter.com/ouGFFMh6as — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 20, 2021

There's more on what to expect and when in our Destiny 2 Season of the Lost guide, or tune in tomorrow to see what Bungie has been cooking. Just stay clear of Savathûn's bathwater.