Asterix & Obelix beat 'em-up Slap them All! gets November release date

On PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 24 August 2021

Asterix and Obelix are readying for some fisticuffs in developer Mr Nutz Studio's striking 2D beat 'em up Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!, which is now confirmed for a PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC release on 25th November.

Slap them All! unfolds in the Roman-occupied Gaul, circa 50 BC, where, as publisher Micriods puts it, "Only one small village of indomitable Gauls still holds out against the invaders."

Those Gauls, of course, include Asterix and Obelix, who players will be able to control as they journey (either solo or with a friend via local co-op) across iconic locations from the comic books, battling Roman legionaries, pirates, brigands, "and even the dreaded Normans". The ensuring hand-animated adventure, as you'll see in the trailer below, looks glorious.

Asterix & Obelix: Slap them all! - Official Release Date Trailer.

There's not a huge amount of additional information to share on the game just yet, but it'll available in both physical and digital forms when it comes to PC, Switch, Xbox One, and PS4 - plus Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility - on 25th November.

Those looking to pick up a physical version have the choice between the Limited Edition and Collector's Edition. The former contains the game, a keychain, two sticker sheets, and three lithographs, while the latter slings in a 10.5" Asterix figurine too.

