Assassin's Creed Odyssey gets 60fps support on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S tomorrow

Assassin's Creed Odyssey players on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 will soon be able to hurtle across ancient Greece at 60fps, courtesy of a new game update releasing tomorrow, 24th August.

In its current form, Odyssey retains the 30fps limit seen on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro when playing on Sony and Microsoft's newest consoles via backward compatibility, meaning players are in for an extremely welcome 100% frame rate boost when the update arrives.

According to Ubisoft's announcement post, that'll happen at 7am tomorrow, 24th August, in the UK. Meanwhile, those that set their watches to Pacific Daylight Time won't have to roll into a new day - it's out tonight, 23rd August, at 11pm PDT.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Xbox One X/PS4 Pro Tech Analysis.

Expect a 370MB download for the Xbox One version and 470MB on PlayStation 4.

If you haven't yet given Assassin's Creed Odyssey a shot - perhaps you've been patiently holding off for just such an occasion as this - it's well worth your time. As Eurogamer's Tom Phillips said in his Recommended review, "It's an astonishing creation, extraordinarily generous and solidly crafted, and like its namesake is something that will live long in the telling."