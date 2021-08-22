WWE 2K22 will release in March 2022

"Redefined from the ground up."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 22 August 2021

WWE 2K22 has been pushed back to March 2022.

The announcement was made at WWE SummerSlam over the weekend, with 2K promising that the next instalment of the wrestling franchise "hits different" and will be "crowd popping, chills inducing", having been "redefined from the ground up".

Here, you can check out the new 30-second teaser for yourself below:

Beyond that, 2K are keeping tight-lipped on the details, although the new video, I'm reliably informed, features appearances from Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Charlotte Flair.

The release date will be disappointing for some, as we were told back in April that the game would release later this calendar year. As Tom summarised at the time, the annual franchise took a year off in 2021 after Visual Concepts' WWE 2K20 was widely panned, prompting Sony to issue refunds to unhappy customers as countless players posted clips of bugs and other issues and Visual Concepts attempted to patch up the game.

Ultimately, reception to the broken WWE 2K20 was so poor that a planned WWE 2K21 follow-up was scrapped. Last year saw the launch of the cartoonish WWE 2K Battlegrounds instead, while the main series was given more time to rest up before returning. We'll find out in March if it was worth the wait.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about WWE 2K22

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Spanish club Real Betis announce new signing with quality Grand Theft Auto 4 parody

Mission passed.

12

Rocket League PS5 gets 120Hz mode

Gear change.

19

FIFA 22 lets you turn off opponent celebrations

Shush, you.

8

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team goes big on seasons, reduces weekly match requirements

But no word so far on changes to loot boxes.

1

Rocket League's Season 4 brings dusty new Deadeye Canyon arena and more this week

Including competitive 2v2 tournaments.

14

You may also enjoy...

Murdered teen footballer now in FIFA 21 - 15 years after his death

"We get to honour his talent."

17

EA is selling FIFA 21 cosmetics outside loot boxes for the first time

But they're overpriced.

24

Football Manager joins clubs and players in social media boycott over online abuse

#StopOnlineAbuse.

34

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

76

Feature | Going up against a legend again in Gran Turismo Sport

Get in there Lewis.

107

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch