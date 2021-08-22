WWE 2K22 will release in March 2022

WWE 2K22 has been pushed back to March 2022.

The announcement was made at WWE SummerSlam over the weekend, with 2K promising that the next instalment of the wrestling franchise "hits different" and will be "crowd popping, chills inducing", having been "redefined from the ground up".

Here, you can check out the new 30-second teaser for yourself below:

Beyond that, 2K are keeping tight-lipped on the details, although the new video, I'm reliably informed, features appearances from Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Charlotte Flair.

The release date will be disappointing for some, as we were told back in April that the game would release later this calendar year. As Tom summarised at the time, the annual franchise took a year off in 2021 after Visual Concepts' WWE 2K20 was widely panned, prompting Sony to issue refunds to unhappy customers as countless players posted clips of bugs and other issues and Visual Concepts attempted to patch up the game.

Ultimately, reception to the broken WWE 2K20 was so poor that a planned WWE 2K21 follow-up was scrapped. Last year saw the launch of the cartoonish WWE 2K Battlegrounds instead, while the main series was given more time to rest up before returning. We'll find out in March if it was worth the wait.