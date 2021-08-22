Hades is currently the highest-ranked game for current-gen consoles

Hell, that's good.

Hades is currently the best-rated game for PS5 and Xbox Series X on Metacritic.

Although the indie roguelike was only released for current-gen consoles last week, it's surpassed every single competitor released on the new consoles since they debuted back in 2020, securing a top aggregated Metacritic score of 94 on Xbox Series X and 93 on PS5.

Given the hundreds of titles that have been released on PS5 and Xbox Series X thus far it's an incredible achievement, not least because for the former, Hades has secured an aggregate score higher than games like Demon's Souls (92) and Borderlands 3 (91). On Xbox, on the other hand, it's topped Ori and the Will of the Wisps (92) and Microsoft Flight Simulator (90) (thanks, TwistedVoxel).

Interestingly, it's not the highest-ranked game on either Nintendo Switch or PC, though. For the latter, that honour goes to Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (97), and on Nintendo Switch, it's ​​The House in Fata Morgana - Dreams of the Revenants Edition (98) that still claims the top spot. Hades is fifth behind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Divinity: Original Sin II: Definitive Edition.

Hades previously launched for PC and Nintendo Switch in September last year to a hugely-positive reception, and earning top marks from Eurogamer in our Hades review and ultimately it became our Game of the Year for 2020.

