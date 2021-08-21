Warner Bros. will show Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for first time in a year at gamescom

Now that's a name I've not heard in a long time.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 21 August 2021

Warner Bros. will show Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for the first time in a year at gamescom next week.

Geoff Keighley tweeted to say gamescom Opening Night Live, which kicks off at 7pm UK time on Wednesday, will feature a new look at Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The last time we saw the game in action was August 2020, with the gameplay trailer, below:

The Skywalker Saga, an all-new retelling of all nine Star Wars films, was revealed at E3 2019 and was initially expected to come out in late 2020 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S, but it was delayed to spring 2021. Warner Bros. then delayed the game for the second time without providing an updated release window.

Tom saw a demo in 2019 that showed Tatooine, one of the game's many open world areas, built in a new engine for the long-running Lego series. It looked ambitious - with the promise of being able to land there in any one of the saga's three main time periods.

While we wait, check out DF Retro's video on the Super Star Wars Trilogy on SNES. It's really good.

