Spanish club Real Betis announce new signing with quality Grand Theft Auto 4 parody

We're used to football clubs announcing new signings with a nod to video games - but this latest effort may be the best yet.

Spanish La Liga club Real Betis announced the signing of Argentinian defender Germán Pezzella with a video called GTA 4: Real Betis Edition.

????



GTA IV: Real Betis Edition. pic.twitter.com/LEsgfvKG5Y — Real Betis Balompié ?? (@RealBetis) August 19, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

In the video, striker Aitor Rubial walks to the club's stadium, the Estadio Benito Villamarín, with the camera aping the GTA perspective, and with a walk befitting Niko Bellic himself. The music is a good fit, and there's even a GTA-style user interface, complete with mini-map.

The clip begins by referencing one of the most popular memes ever, the 'Ah Shit, Here We Go Again' meme taken from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. In the video, Rubial says: "Oh boy, here we go again."

Rubial enters the stadium and makes his way pitchside, where he meets Argentine teammate Guido Rodriguez. Rubial hands Pezzella, who is standing nearby, a Real Betis shirt. "MISSION PASSED - SIGNED" reads a text message using the GTA font.

The video has already had 1.5m views. Well done, Real Betis. You win the internet today!