Spanish club Real Betis announce new signing with quality Grand Theft Auto 4 parody

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 20 August 2021

We're used to football clubs announcing new signings with a nod to video games - but this latest effort may be the best yet.

Spanish La Liga club Real Betis announced the signing of Argentinian defender Germán Pezzella with a video called GTA 4: Real Betis Edition.

In the video, striker Aitor Rubial walks to the club's stadium, the Estadio Benito Villamarín, with the camera aping the GTA perspective, and with a walk befitting Niko Bellic himself. The music is a good fit, and there's even a GTA-style user interface, complete with mini-map.

The clip begins by referencing one of the most popular memes ever, the 'Ah Shit, Here We Go Again' meme taken from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. In the video, Rubial says: "Oh boy, here we go again."

Rubial enters the stadium and makes his way pitchside, where he meets Argentine teammate Guido Rodriguez. Rubial hands Pezzella, who is standing nearby, a Real Betis shirt. "MISSION PASSED - SIGNED" reads a text message using the GTA font.

The video has already had 1.5m views. Well done, Real Betis. You win the internet today!

