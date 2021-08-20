Spanish club Real Betis announce new signing with quality Grand Theft Auto 4 parody
Mission passed.
We're used to football clubs announcing new signings with a nod to video games - but this latest effort may be the best yet.
Spanish La Liga club Real Betis announced the signing of Argentinian defender Germán Pezzella with a video called GTA 4: Real Betis Edition.
????— Real Betis Balompié ?? (@RealBetis) August 19, 2021
GTA IV: Real Betis Edition. pic.twitter.com/LEsgfvKG5Y
In the video, striker Aitor Rubial walks to the club's stadium, the Estadio Benito Villamarín, with the camera aping the GTA perspective, and with a walk befitting Niko Bellic himself. The music is a good fit, and there's even a GTA-style user interface, complete with mini-map.
The clip begins by referencing one of the most popular memes ever, the 'Ah Shit, Here We Go Again' meme taken from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. In the video, Rubial says: "Oh boy, here we go again."
Rubial enters the stadium and makes his way pitchside, where he meets Argentine teammate Guido Rodriguez. Rubial hands Pezzella, who is standing nearby, a Real Betis shirt. "MISSION PASSED - SIGNED" reads a text message using the GTA font.
The video has already had 1.5m views. Well done, Real Betis. You win the internet today!
