Looks like the new Saints Row is set for a Gamescom reveal

During next week's Opening Night Live.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 20 August 2021

It's been a little over two years since publisher THQ Nordic announced a new Saints Row title was "deep in development" at series studio Volition, and finally it seems the silence around the game is about to be broken, if a tantalising new tease is anything to go by.

The tease in question comes courtesy of noted presenter and producer Geoff Keighley, who shared some intriguing art on Twitter earlier today - featuring a heavily graffitied wall adorned with the word 'Rebooting' and, crucially, the Saints' beloved fleur-de-lis emblem.

The same image has now appeared on the official Saints Row Twitter feed and website - just in case their were any lingering doubts about its connection to the series - meaning the only real question left to ask at this juncture regarding what would be the first numbered Saints Row title to release since 2013 is, 'When will we learn more?'.

1
WHAT COULD IT ALL MEAN?

And it's back to Keighley's Twitter feed for this one - specifically the caption accompanying his original tweet, which read, "5 days until Gamescom on Wednesday. We are 'Bossing' it with our announcements this year." That 'Bossing' obviously being a reference to the name Boss, given to the player-created protagonist in the series.

Keighley completed his tease with a plug for next week's Gamescom Opening Night Live, a two hour livestream event - kicking off at 7pm in the UK/11am PT next Wednesday, 25th August - promising a "new look at this holiday's biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond". And if that doesn't include a rebooted Saints Row, then consider me officially bamboozled.

