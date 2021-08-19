You can now pick up the five-game Doom Slayers Collection on Switch

Switch-owning fans of demon murder (who somehow still haven't played id Software's legendary Doom saga) are in luck; as part of this year's QuakeCon, id has announced a five-game Doom Slayers Collection for Nintendo's console, which is available to purchase now.

The reveal isn't too much of a surprise - US retailer Best Buy successfully managed to leak the Doom Slayers Collection for Switch earlier today ahead of its official reveal - but the game's immediate post-announcement launch most certainly was, and Switch players can now enjoy some demon-hued FPS japes all in one bundle, featuring seminal 1993 original Doom, Doom 2, Doom 64, Doom 3, and 2016's sort-of-rebooted Doom.

Notably, that's one more game than was featured in the Doom Slayers Collection for Xbox and PlayStation, which released toward the end of last year minus Doom 64 - a pleasant treat for Switch owners, based on Digital Foundry's previous enthusiasm for the port.

QuakeCon - Doom Eternal Studio Update with Marty and Hugo.

The Doom Slayers Collection is available on Switch's eShop right now, where it costs £33.59/$34.99 USD. Additionally, Switch players eager for the arrival of Doom Eternal's The Ancient Gods: Part 2 have a new trailer to tide them over. It'll apparently be launching "soon".