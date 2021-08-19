New Ace Combat game in development

I'll fly with you.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 19 August 2021

A new Ace Combat game is in development.

The joint production between publisher Bandai Namco and ILCA was announced during the Ace Combat 25th anniversary retrospective panel (thanks, Gematsu).

ILCA is the Japanese studio working on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. It helped out with 2019's well-received Ace Combat 7, too.

A look at Ace Combat 7's stunning visuals, plus some DF Retro-spective on past series entries.

Explaining why ILCA had been drafted in to help out, Ace Combat series producer Kazutoki Kono said:

"Project Aces staff will of course continue to be involved in the development of this new project, but as we celebrate 25 years and 3m copies sold, we've come to understand we have many fans of all tastes. Our small team can't handle it all alone, so we're looking to expand the Ace Combat team in a big way.

"That's why we want to form a business alliance with ILCA, who will become more deeply involved in the Ace Combat series than ever before, and create a new Ace Combat. We hope this opportunity will allow us to add even more staff to the Project Aces team."

That's all we know for now. Platforms, a release window and a title for the game were not announced.

Digital Foundry's John Linneman reviewed Ace Combat 7 for Eurogamer, awarding it a recommended badge. "The lesser spotted aerial combat genre makes a glorious return in this heart-pumpingly exciting game," he said. John's video on Ace Combat, above, is well worth a watch.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about Ace Combat 7

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Biomutant sells 1m copies, broke even a week after launch

Valheim now over 8m sold.

23

Modders make Bloodborne first-person

And Elden Ring is next on the list.

12

Fortnite Impostors sounds a lot like Among Us

Sus.

28

Crossbones is headed to Marvel's Avengers

"Crossbones has some of the most iconic comic dialogue ever because he just enjoys himself so much."

17

Konami's canned Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls being revived for Apple Arcade

Coming "soon" to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

21

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

28

Digital Foundry | Returnal: how a tech powerhouse puts PS5 through its paces

The Housemarque factor.

80

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch