New Ace Combat game in development

A new Ace Combat game is in development.

The joint production between publisher Bandai Namco and ILCA was announced during the Ace Combat 25th anniversary retrospective panel (thanks, Gematsu).

ILCA is the Japanese studio working on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. It helped out with 2019's well-received Ace Combat 7, too.

A look at Ace Combat 7's stunning visuals, plus some DF Retro-spective on past series entries.

Explaining why ILCA had been drafted in to help out, Ace Combat series producer Kazutoki Kono said:

"Project Aces staff will of course continue to be involved in the development of this new project, but as we celebrate 25 years and 3m copies sold, we've come to understand we have many fans of all tastes. Our small team can't handle it all alone, so we're looking to expand the Ace Combat team in a big way.

"That's why we want to form a business alliance with ILCA, who will become more deeply involved in the Ace Combat series than ever before, and create a new Ace Combat. We hope this opportunity will allow us to add even more staff to the Project Aces team."

That's all we know for now. Platforms, a release window and a title for the game were not announced.

Digital Foundry's John Linneman reviewed Ace Combat 7 for Eurogamer, awarding it a recommended badge. "The lesser spotted aerial combat genre makes a glorious return in this heart-pumpingly exciting game," he said. John's video on Ace Combat, above, is well worth a watch.