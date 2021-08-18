Watch Pokémon Presents right here!

Pokémon Presents kicks off at 2pm UK time today - and you can watch it along with us right here.

The Pokémon Company says it's got lots of exciting news to share on Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends Arceus - three high-profile Pokémon games due out between now and early next year. Watch along in the video below:

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are retro-style remakes of the original Diamond and Pearl games in which characters take on a chibi art style. Both games are out 19th November on Nintendo Switch.

And Pokémon Legends Arceus is an open-world Sinnoh game set in a more feudal version of the region. That's out on Nintendo Switch 28th January 2022.