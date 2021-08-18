Oddworld: Soulstorm is heading to Xbox

Oddworld: Soulstorm, the most recent entry in developer Oddworld Inhabitants' long-running adventure saga, is currently in the works for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Soulstorm - the direct sequel to 2014's Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty and a re-imagining of second series entry, 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus - initially released for PlayStation and PC back in April to somewhat mixed reviews.

Eurogamer's Christian Donlan, for instance, lamented the action-platformer's "unwelcome - and distinctly un-Oddworldly - scrappiness", which frequently manifested in a litany of unfortunate progress-thwarting bugs. "A shame, really, because once I got through that," he continued, "I was often swept along with the invention and vehemence and ugly beauty of what's on offer in an Oddworld game. At their best these games really do things no other games do."

Oddworld: Soulstorm - Xbox Teaser.

Developer Oddworld Inhabitants has, however, continued to address Soulstorm's issues following the game's launch, having so far released seven updates that incorporate bug fixes, level design and balance adjustments, plus various quality of life improvements. "The version that [PlayStation and PC] players can download right now," the developer writes in its Xbox announcement, "is one the studio is proud of and believes they will enjoy."

Oddworld: Soulstorm's Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S release will incorporate all these updates, as you'd hope, and will be available both physically and digitally. There's no word on a launch date yet, but hopefully the developer will have more to share soon.