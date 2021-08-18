Oddworld: Soulstorm is heading to Xbox

Following PC and PlayStation launch earlier this year.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 18 August 2021

Oddworld: Soulstorm, the most recent entry in developer Oddworld Inhabitants' long-running adventure saga, is currently in the works for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Soulstorm - the direct sequel to 2014's Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty and a re-imagining of second series entry, 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus - initially released for PlayStation and PC back in April to somewhat mixed reviews.

Eurogamer's Christian Donlan, for instance, lamented the action-platformer's "unwelcome - and distinctly un-Oddworldly - scrappiness", which frequently manifested in a litany of unfortunate progress-thwarting bugs. "A shame, really, because once I got through that," he continued, "I was often swept along with the invention and vehemence and ugly beauty of what's on offer in an Oddworld game. At their best these games really do things no other games do."

Oddworld: Soulstorm - Xbox Teaser.

Developer Oddworld Inhabitants has, however, continued to address Soulstorm's issues following the game's launch, having so far released seven updates that incorporate bug fixes, level design and balance adjustments, plus various quality of life improvements. "The version that [PlayStation and PC] players can download right now," the developer writes in its Xbox announcement, "is one the studio is proud of and believes they will enjoy."

Oddworld: Soulstorm's Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S release will incorporate all these updates, as you'd hope, and will be available both physically and digitally. There's no word on a launch date yet, but hopefully the developer will have more to share soon.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about Oddworld: Soulstorm

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Konami's canned Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls being revived for Apple Arcade

Coming "soon" to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

21

Looks like Spelunky 1 and 2 launch on Nintendo Switch this month

Mine, all mine.

12

An Amiga 500 Mini is on the way

Commodorable.

158

Super Mario Bros. animated movie actor lets slip his obscure role

Spike too soon.

8

Sumo Digital is bringing 90s Amiga mascot Zool out of retirement later this month

In "brand-new reimagining" Zool Redimensioned.

110

You may also enjoy...

Sega confirms Sonic Colors Ultimate plus a retro Sonic compilation for next year

And Sonic's next game gets a tiny tease.

47

Unopened Super Mario Bros. sells for $660,000, smashing world record

Coin grab.

43

Digital Foundry | Hands-on with a fully ray traced version of Super Mario 64

The reverse-engineered PC port gets a shiny upgrade.

25

Walsall council criticised for enormous "Super Mario" plant pots

Local residents told to pipe down.

34

Feature | The Super Mario Bros. speedrunning community just broke the 4 minute and 55-second mark - why does that matter?

Plumbing new depths.

30

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch