Kazuma Kiryu from Yakuza is in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Sega has announced.

The Yakuza protagonist is a playable character, free and unlockable through normal gameplay on all platforms at launch, Sega said. Trailer is below:

The news comes hot on the heels of confirmation Sonic and Tails are playable in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. Like, Kazuma Kiryu, Sonic and Tails are free and unlockable via normal gameplay. Selecting them also switches the game's bananas to rings, with the Sonic series' classic sound effects included.

The duo's announcement came a week after Sega revealed Beat from Jet Set Radio would also be included.

Do King from Virtua Tennis next, you cowards.