Microsoft testing higher resolution Xbox Series X dashboard

Microsoft is testing a new higher resolution dashboard for Xbox Series X.

Alpha skip-ahead Insiders on an Xbox Series X connected to a 4K display can now begin testing an increased resolution user interface, Microsoft said.

This change means Home, Guide and other areas of the UI are displayed in a higher native resolution for increased sharpness and text readability.

Currently, Xbox Series X runs its dash at 1080p. Microsoft didn't say this new resolution is 4K, but surely the goal is to get there.

Microsoft also didn't say when it hopes to roll this new feature out to all Xbox Series X owners. It also didn't mention Xbox Series S.

Microsoft is currently testing a new night mode for Xbox consoles, which lets users dim their screens.