Fortnite Imposters sounds a lot like Among Us

Epic has added a new game mode into Fortnite that has an uncanny resemblance to Among Us.

Fortnite Imposters sees 10 players, eight agents and two imposters play out their roles on a submarine. Like in Among Us, the agents carry out routine assignments, while the imposters sabotage the facility and eliminate players. Imposters can also teleport players to cover their tracks and disable assignments.

Of course, it wouldn't be Fortnite without a few memes. For a short period‌, a "Peely Party" takes place where all agents and imposters look like Peely, an iconic character of judicial significance.

And just like Among Us, agents can call for a discussion at any time by finding and reporting an eliminated agent or interacting with the discussion panel. During discussions, Agents and impostors can share information with each other via Emotes and a brand-new Quick Chat menu, asking contextual questions about who was doing what and accusing suspicious candidates for ejection.

At the end of each discussion, agents and impostors vote to either eject someone or skip their vote.

This isn't the first time Epic has quite obviously taken ideas from other genres and added it into Fortnite. When Epic first added battle royale into the game, PUBG Corporation accused Epic of lifting ideas straight from PUBG.