Myst's formerly Oculus Quest exclusive remake heading to PC and Xbox this month

Playable in VR and on 2D screens.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 17 August 2021

Developer Cyan Worlds' previously Oculus Quest-exclusive remake of seminal CD-ROM puzzle adventure Myst is coming to PC, Mac, and Xbox on 26th August.

This "definitive, modern edition" of Myst (not to be confused with the game's first fully 3D remake, realMyst, released back in the year 2000) debuted on the Oculus Store last December, significantly sprucing up the iconic islands first introduced to players back in 1993.

New art and sound are the most obvious improvements to the original game - alongside a photo mode to easily record clues and a randomised puzzle option for those seeking a greater challenge - but this latest version of Myst is also "built from the ground up" for VR.

Myst - PC, Mac, and Game Pass Announcement Trailer.

PC players with appropriate equipment (Index, Vive, Oculus Rift, Rift S, and Quest via Oculus Link are supported) will be able to take advantage of the new VR features - which include tracked motion controls, Free Roam and Teleport modes for navigation, and a range of comfort options - but the remake is also designed to be fully playable on 2D screens.

Cyan's Myst remake will be available to purchase for Xbox, Mac, and PC (via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Store) on 26th August. It'll also be added to Game Pass for PC and Xbox on launch day.

