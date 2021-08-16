Samurai Shodown is getting Baiken from Guilty Gear as a DLC character

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 16 August 2021

Baiken from Guilty Gear is confirmed as the next DLC character for Samurai Shodown.

Baiken goes on sale on 18th August, according to the video below, as part of Samurai Shodown's third season of DLC characters.

Baiken is a neat fit for weapon-based fighting game Samurai Shodown. In the world of Guilty Gear, Baiken is a wandering samurai out for revenge on That Man. She isn't a playable character in the recently-released Guilty Gear Strive, although she appears briefly in the story mode.

SNK has yet to confirm Baiken for Samurai Shodown, although an announcement is expected soon.

More about Samurai Shodown

