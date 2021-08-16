Metal Gear Solid speedrunning community in a frenzy after streamer accidentally discovers huge skip

The Metal Gear Solid speedrunning community is currently in a frenzy after a streamer accidentally discovered a huge skip.

As spotted by TheGamer, streamer boba accidentally discovered a skip in the original, 23-year-old Metal Gear Solid game over the weekend that saves over two minutes of play.

The clip below shows the moment boba discovered the skip:

last night i broke metal gear

get rekt speedrunners pic.twitter.com/6tqhBvP5LA — ? boba ? (@boba_witch) August 15, 2021

The glitch occurred in Communication Tower A. Under normal circumstances, players must climb the stairs all the way to the top of the tower (27 staircases!). However, during boba's playthrough, the guards managed to shoot Snake through a locked door halfway up the tower, triggering the next section of the game.

What's exciting about this glitch is the amount of time it saves, as it lets you skip half the climb of the tower and the entire rappel section that follows. Speedrunners verified the glitch is repeatable, found it saves over two minutes of time, and quickly set out to break existing world records. They've even worked out that using a chaff grenade is a more reliable and quicker way to trigger the glitch.

There it is! Both proof we don't need the rope and that we just need to stand at the door and aim at the guard. the guard will shoot us through the door



It is consistent

it saves 2:30 minutes

and I love @boba_witch for just casually finding it. Thank YOU! :D pic.twitter.com/Qke9DGJKJT — Hau5test????????? (@hau5test) August 15, 2021

"Looks like MGS1 speedruns is back on the menu boys," tweeted speedrunner Jaguar King.

And inside the first 12 hours, speedrunners are getting @boba_witch Skip first try in runs. @Jaguar_Kings on WR pace right now.https://t.co/d9NYX7QQoS pic.twitter.com/55eQVwwVY9 — ApacheSmash????????? (@ApacheSmash) August 15, 2021

The community has dubbed this gitch the "boba skip", although boba has suggested it be called "kevin". I think "boba skip" is more likely to stick.

Yesterday, Metal Gear Solid speedrunner NickRPGreen used the new strat to set the world's first sub-30 minute run of Metal Gear Solid (PC Any% Very Easy). This, NickRPGreen said, can be improved:

"It's not perfect, I usually throw the bomb that Ocelot puts in your inventory immediately after rappel and subsequently forgot, so there is a death in here. Couple of other bits were a little sloppy and PAL key wasn't best RNG so there's some save there," NickRPGreen said in the video description.

What an absolutely crazy evening this has been. I will be making a video this week explaining what's happened and how this new strat works. What a day to be a Metal Gear Speedrunner. Hopefully, my jacket turns up soon! — Nick-ita R P Green (@NickRPGreen) August 16, 2021