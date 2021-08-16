WayForward's BloodRayne Betrayal gets the remaster treatment this September

On PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 16 August 2021

BloodRayne Betrayal is getting remastered and will be heading to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC - complete with full voice acting and other additions - on 9th September.

Developed by Shantae studio WayForward and released in 2011, Betrayal marked a notable shift for the BloodRayne series, ditching the third-person action of previous instalments in order to send half-vampire protagonist Rayne on a side-scrolling hack-and-slash adventure through 15 monster-battering stages of spooky old castle.

For Betrayal's imminent remaster - officially known as BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites - WayForward and publisher Ziggurat Interactive are promising a range of improvements, including the addition of full voice acting to enliven the text-only original.

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites - Release Date Trailer.

Laura Bailey and Troy Baker reprise their roles from earlier BloodRayne games (as Rayne and Kagan respectively), and Patrick Seitz and Todd Haberkorn also join the cast.

Additionally, Fresh Bites will add a rebalanced difficulty option alongside the original version - said to be "tuned for a fun and engaging experience" - as well as higher resolution character sprites and support for HD displays up to 4K. There's also improved controller support, including haptic features where applicable.

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites will be available digitally for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PlayStation, 5, Switch, and PC (via Steam and GOG) on 9th September. Additionally, a physical release for PlayStation 4, PS5, and Switch is being handled by Limited Run Games.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Eastward launches next month as Nintendo Switch timed console exclusive

Directly to you.

18

Red Dead Online gets a new game mode

Plus a new contract and outfit.

8

Assassin's Creed Valhalla adds Ezio's iconic clobber

Back in the hood.

12

This Breath of the Wild mod adds "ray-tracing" and looks glorious

Hylian beauty.

58

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is now optimised for Xbox Series X/S

"Enriched visuals, DirectX Raytracing, resolution mode and more."

56

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

3

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

39

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch