WayForward's BloodRayne Betrayal gets the remaster treatment this September

BloodRayne Betrayal is getting remastered and will be heading to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC - complete with full voice acting and other additions - on 9th September.

Developed by Shantae studio WayForward and released in 2011, Betrayal marked a notable shift for the BloodRayne series, ditching the third-person action of previous instalments in order to send half-vampire protagonist Rayne on a side-scrolling hack-and-slash adventure through 15 monster-battering stages of spooky old castle.

For Betrayal's imminent remaster - officially known as BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites - WayForward and publisher Ziggurat Interactive are promising a range of improvements, including the addition of full voice acting to enliven the text-only original.

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites - Release Date Trailer.

Laura Bailey and Troy Baker reprise their roles from earlier BloodRayne games (as Rayne and Kagan respectively), and Patrick Seitz and Todd Haberkorn also join the cast.

Additionally, Fresh Bites will add a rebalanced difficulty option alongside the original version - said to be "tuned for a fun and engaging experience" - as well as higher resolution character sprites and support for HD displays up to 4K. There's also improved controller support, including haptic features where applicable.

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites will be available digitally for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PlayStation, 5, Switch, and PC (via Steam and GOG) on 9th September. Additionally, a physical release for PlayStation 4, PS5, and Switch is being handled by Limited Run Games.