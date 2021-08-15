Crossbones is headed to Marvel's Avengers

"Crossbones has some of the most iconic comic dialogue ever because he just enjoys himself so much."

Updated on 15 August 2021

Marvel's Avengers players already know that Black Panther is set to arrive later this week, but developer Crystal Dynamic has also now revealed other characters coming to the MMO, too, including Ulysses Klaue and "iconic" villain, Crossbones.

"I think what's really fun about the sheer amount of Marvel villains on our roster is we get to really dig into what would be the most interesting twist and turn from what we've done previously," writer Hannah MacLeod told GameInformer (thanks, TheGamer).

"Crossbones has some of the most iconic comic dialogue ever because he just enjoys himself so much, but he's also got some interesting tricks up his sleeve. There's always a lot of discussion of who we think our villains should be. Klaue doesn't really get his hands dirty in the same way as other villains might, so we needed him to have a character who would have no problem with that."

As for T'Challa? Like other heroes on the Marvel's Avengers roster, he will be the studio's own version - so don't expect him to look like the late, great Chadwick Boseman - and will be voiced by Kratos voice actor, Chris Judge.

"We were thinking of who our T'Challa was: We knew we wanted him to be older, a more experienced king, a more experienced Black Panther, and we had this wishlist of actors who we thought, 'We want that calibre. These people won't say yes, but that's what we're going for,'" MacLeod added.

"And Chris Judge was number one. We were like: 'There's no way he's going to do it,' but that's what we were looking for. But we were like, 'Maybe we'll ask. I mean, you never know! The worst he can say is no,' and then he said yes! And I lost my damn mind."

ICYMI yes, Spider-Man is still coming to Marvel's Avengers and should be with us by the end of the year.

Spider-Man was revealed to be coming to Marvel's Avengers - controversially as a PlayStation-only addition - last August, with Crystal Dynamics announcing an "early 2021" release date for the character. Despite a lengthy silence since we had official confirmation of Spider-Man's delay, senior game designer Scott Walters has now confirmed that the team is "still on track" for a 2021 Spidey appearance.

"In terms of what we can say now, we've always scheduled and looked to bring Spider-Man out in 2021 for PlayStation owners," Walters said. "That is still on track, so we'll have more announcements later on this year."

