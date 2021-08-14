PowerSlave Exhumed revives the cult classic '90s FPS

To port!

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 14 August 2021

PowerSlave Exhumed is an upcoming port of the cult classic mid-'90s first-person shooter.

It's from Nightdive Studios, the developer behind the recent releases of Doom 64 and Shadow Man and the upcoming System Shock remake. The trailer is below:

PowerSlave first released in 1996 on the Sega Saturn, and for the time had a unique mix of traps, puzzle-solving and first-person platforming. It acted as a precursor to the likes of Nintendo's Metroid Prime.

Digital Foundry's John Linneman is a big fan - he wrote about the "console FPS ahead of its time" back in 2018, and made the video all about it, below:

Our complete DF Retro video coverage of this superb game, its various versions - and even a look at the PC's PowerSlave EX, a port of the console version that ended up removed for legal reasons.

Nightdive said this new version of PowerSlave blends both the Saturn and PSone versions of Lobotomy Software's shooter, which was known as Exhumed in Europe.

Here's the official blurb on this new port:

"Destination: the ancient Egyptian city of Karnak. Alien forces possessing horrifying powers have sealed off the once thriving community from all outside contact. As a covert operations specialist, you have been trained for all forms of contingencies. Nothing can prepare you, however, for the nightmare you are about to enter..."

New features include widescreen / HD display, modern gamepad support, SMAA anti-aliasing, anisotropic texture filtering and achievements. Nightdive said PowerSlave Exhumed is "both versions of the original game combined to bring the best of both worlds".

Platforms are unannounced, although we know PowerSlave Exhumed is coming to PC (there's a GOG page). There's no release date.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

More about PowerSlave Exhumed

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

EA warns Battlefield 2042 playtesters who break NDA they may be banned from final game

As more gameplay leaks online.

9

EA scrambles to take down leaked Battlefield 2042 gameplay

No DICE.

9

Ryan Reynolds is now in Fortnite

Free Guy to play.

15

Battlefield 2042's short film gives us a glimpse into a climate change dystopia

And the return of a familiar face.

18

Splitgate developer's "vision" includes Switch port in future

With cross-play also a possibility.

4

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch