PowerSlave Exhumed revives the cult classic '90s FPS

PowerSlave Exhumed is an upcoming port of the cult classic mid-'90s first-person shooter.

It's from Nightdive Studios, the developer behind the recent releases of Doom 64 and Shadow Man and the upcoming System Shock remake. The trailer is below:

PowerSlave first released in 1996 on the Sega Saturn, and for the time had a unique mix of traps, puzzle-solving and first-person platforming. It acted as a precursor to the likes of Nintendo's Metroid Prime.

Digital Foundry's John Linneman is a big fan - he wrote about the "console FPS ahead of its time" back in 2018, and made the video all about it, below:

Our complete DF Retro video coverage of this superb game, its various versions - and even a look at the PC's PowerSlave EX, a port of the console version that ended up removed for legal reasons.

Nightdive said this new version of PowerSlave blends both the Saturn and PSone versions of Lobotomy Software's shooter, which was known as Exhumed in Europe.

Here's the official blurb on this new port:

"Destination: the ancient Egyptian city of Karnak. Alien forces possessing horrifying powers have sealed off the once thriving community from all outside contact. As a covert operations specialist, you have been trained for all forms of contingencies. Nothing can prepare you, however, for the nightmare you are about to enter..."

New features include widescreen / HD display, modern gamepad support, SMAA anti-aliasing, anisotropic texture filtering and achievements. Nightdive said PowerSlave Exhumed is "both versions of the original game combined to bring the best of both worlds".

Platforms are unannounced, although we know PowerSlave Exhumed is coming to PC (there's a GOG page). There's no release date.