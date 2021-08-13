Pokémon Presents set for next week

A Pokémon Presents video presentation is set for Wednesday, 18th August at 2pm UK time.

The show, which will be broadcast on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, will feature Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are retro-style remakes of the original Diamond and Pearl games in which characters take on a chibi art style. Both games are out 19th November on Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Legends Arceus is an open-world Sinnoh game set in a more feudal version of the region. That's out on Nintendo Switch 28th January 2022.