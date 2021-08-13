EA scrambles to take down leaked Battlefield 2042 gameplay

As the Battlefield 2042 technical preview goes ahead, EA is scrambling to take down leaked gameplay footage all over the internet.

Last week, Battlefield fans were invited to sign up to test a technical preview of the game, which they were not allowed to discuss even receiving.

Of course, despite EA's perhaps unrealistic wishes, word of the preview inevitably leaked, foreshadowing what was to come.

Now, with the release of the preview, recordings of raw gameplay have popped up everywhere.

Overnight, EA fired takedown notices to videos mainly hosted on Streamable, although if you do look hard enough you can find clips in the usual subreddits.

If you were lucky enough to get access to the preview, it probably isn't a great idea to share gameplay, as the game is watermarked with a unique code and your username which EA will undoubtedly ban you with.

Battlefield released a short film yesterday in lieu of a campaign to set the scene of the multiplayer experience.

If you didn't get a chance to try out the technical preview, fret not - an open beta will be available in the coming months towards release.