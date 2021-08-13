EA scrambles to take down leaked Battlefield 2042 gameplay

No DICE.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 13 August 2021

As the Battlefield 2042 technical preview goes ahead, EA is scrambling to take down leaked gameplay footage all over the internet.

Last week, Battlefield fans were invited to sign up to test a technical preview of the game, which they were not allowed to discuss even receiving.

Of course, despite EA's perhaps unrealistic wishes, word of the preview inevitably leaked, foreshadowing what was to come.

Now, with the release of the preview, recordings of raw gameplay have popped up everywhere.

Overnight, EA fired takedown notices to videos mainly hosted on Streamable, although if you do look hard enough you can find clips in the usual subreddits.

If you were lucky enough to get access to the preview, it probably isn't a great idea to share gameplay, as the game is watermarked with a unique code and your username which EA will undoubtedly ban you with.

Battlefield released a short film yesterday in lieu of a campaign to set the scene of the multiplayer experience.

If you didn't get a chance to try out the technical preview, fret not - an open beta will be available in the coming months towards release.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about Battlefield 2042

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Ryan Reynolds is now in Fortnite

Free Guy to play.

15

Battlefield 2042's short film gives us a glimpse into a climate change dystopia

And the return of a familiar face.

17

Apex Legends developer fired after offensive blogs surface

"I'm embarrassed, sad, and angry at my younger self."

145

Call of Duty: Vanguard spotted via Cold War datamine

As Activision scrubs leak from the internet.

8

Splitgate developer's "vision" includes Switch port in future

With cross-play also a possibility.

4

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch