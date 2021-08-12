Splitgate has attracted massive popularity, so popular in fact that its final launch has been delayed until later this month.

The game is set to launch on Xbox and PlayStation's last-gen and current-gen consoles, and now its developer has said its "vision" is to bring Splitgate to Switch.

In a developer Q&A earlier this week (thanks, GameSpot), developer 1047 Games said it plans to expand its platform support.

"We haven't started on it, but it's absolutely part of the vision," 1047 Games boss Ian Proulx said. "Part of the vision is we want to be available on everything. We want to be available on mobile, Switch - I mean, everything."

When asked about MacOS support, Proulx said: "It's not on the top of our priorities, but it's important to us that people play with their friends - and that means cross-play on everything."

Prolux was also asked about cross-play support for mobile, to which he responded with a "maybe", but cautioned it would take a lot of development work.

Splitgate currently runs via backwards compatibility on current-gen consoles, but a dedicated version is in the works.