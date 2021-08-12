Spec Ops: The Line director and Nine Inch Nails guitarist working on new cosmic horror game

At newly founded studio Eyes Out.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 12 August 2021

Cory Davis, creative director and designer on Spec Ops: The Line, and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck have joined forces to establish a new game studio, Eyes Out.

Based in Los Angeles, Eyes Out is said to consist of a team of "passionate world-builders and storytellers who believe in the powerful synesthesia that emerges from music, narrative, and interactive experiences". Work on the studio's first project is currently underway, and while specifics are limited, it's described as a "single-player immersive cosmic horror game with strong environmental storytelling elements."

The project won't be Davis' first tangle with the horror genre; while cult favourite 2012 shooter Spec Ops: The Line is perhaps his most discussed work, Davis' packed resume also features level design credits on the horror-heavy Condemned 2: Bloodshot and F.E.A.R: Extraction Point, and he served as director on 2016's surreal PSVR horror title Here They Lie.

Eyes Out - Studio Announcement.

According to the press release accompanying Eyes Out's official unveiling, Davis and Finck - who has also previously dabbled in the world of video game horror, having contributed to the scores of No Code's sci-fi thriller Observation and Devolver Digital's top-down horror shooter NOCT - met during the development of Here They Lie.

"We instantly started working on some prototypes I had in development at the time," explains Davis, "and together we launched straight toward something unexpected. Robin's vibrant and boundless approach to the creative process drives our work far beyond my previous experience. It's such an exhilarating trip to venture into the darkness together."

Eyes Out says it will have more to share on its first project in "the months to come".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Nintendo World suspends rides as Goomba statue breaks free, plummets to ground

Just as well it wasn't the Thwomp.

12

Diablo 4 director among trio of men no longer at Blizzard

Lead designer and Overwatch character namesake Jesse McCree also gone.

46

Sony completes $1bn Crunchyroll buyout

Tasty.

36

Take-Two trying to shutdown popular GTA Online mod menu

UPDATE: More mods have been taken down.

26

As the Olympics concludes, BBC tours its Unreal Engine-powered studio

Even the fish weren't real.

38

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch