Ryan Reynolds is now in Fortnite

Free Guy to play.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 12 August 2021

Fortnite now features Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy, a movie about a man who realises he's actually a video game NPC.

The somewhat inevitable crossover includes a series of in-game quests for a free emote voiced by Reynolds himself (or in your local language in non-English speaking countries), as well as a frankly horrifying skin.

This skin is Reynolds' other character in the film, the muscled "Dude". It'll be available in Fortnite's item shop tonight upon its usual reset time. Here it is, along with that emote:

All of this is horrible, but I am impressed by one element. Complete any of the Free Guy challenges and Ryan Reynolds will actually pop up in the corner of your screen as Guy to congratulate you via a little video clip. Bizarre.

Of course, you could argue Ryan Reynolds has now featured in Fortnite twice - as Deadpool joined the game over a year ago. How about a Detective Pikachu crossover next?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (8)

More about Fortnite

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Apex Legends developer fired after offensive blogs surface

"I'm embarrassed, sad, and angry at my younger self."

138

Call of Duty: Vanguard spotted via Cold War datamine

As Activision scrubs leak from the internet.

6

Why Halo Infinite's bots won't teabag you

"We never want to punish learning…"

43

Splitgate developer's "vision" includes Switch port in future

With cross-play also a possibility.

Fortnite disables bugged hug emote which players say put them in a NSFW position

Cuddle team leader.

13

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (8)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch