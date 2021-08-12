GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas remasters reportedly in the works for release this year

On Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, and mobile.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 12 August 2021

Rockstar is reportedly putting the finishing touches to remasters of its open-world PlayStation 2-era classics Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas for release later this year.

Rumours of possible remasters for the games first bubbled up over the summer as fans began wondering why Take-Two's lawyers had suddenly started issuing a raft of takedown notices for classic GTA mods. Speculation grew further following Take-Two's recent confirmation it had three unannounced "new iterations of previously released titles" in the works.

Now, however, an investigation by Kotaku has revealed more tangible details, with its sources - who, the website says, have a proven track record providing accurate information on GTA Online and Red Dead Online - claiming Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are indeed getting the remaster treatment.

Let's Play Grand Theft Auto 3 - Late To The Party.

The remasters, reportedly being developed by Rockstar Dundee (formerly Ruffian Games) in Unreal Engine, are said to offer a mix of "new and old graphics" - supposedly resembling a "heavily-modded version of a classic GTA title" - alongside an update UI. Gameplay, though, is claimed to be staying "true to the PS2-era GTA games as much as possible."

Kotaku says the GTA remasters were originally intended to be a bonus for players that purchased the next-gen ports of GTA 5 and GTA Online, but that plans have changed and the titles are now expected to be bundled together into a potentially digital-only release for a late October or early November launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia, and mobile - although the PC and mobile ports may slip into next year.

The project is said to be part of a renewed interest for Rockstar in reviving its classic games, with the developer reportedly planning new ports of titles like Red Dead Redemption if its Grand Theft Auto remasters do well.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Grand Theft Auto 3

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

The Ascent looks just as good in first-person

Up close and personal.

44

Take-Two trying to shutdown popular GTA Online mod menu

UPDATE: More mods have been taken down.

26

Diablo 2: Resurrected beta kicks off this weekend

Early access first, then open to all.

20

It looks like GTA 5 on PS5 will run at 4K60 FPS

Vying with Skyrim for the most releases award.

64

PUBG: Battlegrounds is having a Free Play Week on PC

Running now until next Monday.

10

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

28

Digital Foundry | Returnal: how a tech powerhouse puts PS5 through its paces

The Housemarque factor.

81

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch