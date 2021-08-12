Call of Duty: Vanguard spotted via Cold War datamine

Call of Duty: Vanguard details have leaked, and Activision is now attempting to scrub them from the internet.

As Eurogamer reported back in March, Vanguard is the name of this year's Call of Duty, which will see a return for the series to World War 2.

Last night, artwork and details of Vanguard appeared online, apparently found hiding within Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War files (thanks, Charlie Intel).

Images mention a cross-gen bundle for the game and other editions, as well as what looks like an upcoming open beta. Four characters are shown, in what looks like a WW2 Pacific setting. Activision is now deleting these images from Twitter via copyright claims.

Back in March, our sources rubber stamped an earlier leak that suggested this year's Call of Duty would return to World War 2. As we wrote at the time, this was correct and the Vanguard subtitle would be used for the game's final version. We also wrote that Vanguard would have a traditional WW2 setting, clearing up a persistent earlier rumour it would be set in an alternate timeline.

The timing of today's leak points to an imminent reveal for Vanguard, and a continuation of Activision's marketing despite the ongoing allegations which have engulfed Activision Blizzard.

Yesterday, a high-profile Activision Blizzard shareholder hit out at the company's "inadequate" response to its ongoing discrimination lawsuit.

Today, Blizzard acknowledged that three more men, including Diablo 4's game director, had departed the company.