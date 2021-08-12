Call of Duty: Vanguard spotted via Cold War datamine

As Activision scrubs leak from the internet.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 12 August 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard details have leaked, and Activision is now attempting to scrub them from the internet.

As Eurogamer reported back in March, Vanguard is the name of this year's Call of Duty, which will see a return for the series to World War 2.

Last night, artwork and details of Vanguard appeared online, apparently found hiding within Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War files (thanks, Charlie Intel).

Images mention a cross-gen bundle for the game and other editions, as well as what looks like an upcoming open beta. Four characters are shown, in what looks like a WW2 Pacific setting. Activision is now deleting these images from Twitter via copyright claims.

Back in March, our sources rubber stamped an earlier leak that suggested this year's Call of Duty would return to World War 2. As we wrote at the time, this was correct and the Vanguard subtitle would be used for the game's final version. We also wrote that Vanguard would have a traditional WW2 setting, clearing up a persistent earlier rumour it would be set in an alternate timeline.

The timing of today's leak points to an imminent reveal for Vanguard, and a continuation of Activision's marketing despite the ongoing allegations which have engulfed Activision Blizzard.

Yesterday, a high-profile Activision Blizzard shareholder hit out at the company's "inadequate" response to its ongoing discrimination lawsuit.

Today, Blizzard acknowledged that three more men, including Diablo 4's game director, had departed the company.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Apex Legends developer fired after offensive blogs surface

"I'm embarrassed, sad, and angry at my younger self."

116

Why Halo Infinite's bots won't teabag you

"We never want to punish learning…"

39

Fortnite disables bugged hug emote which players say put them in a NSFW position

Cuddle team leader.

13

Team Fortress 2 is being recreated in Source 2 by the modding community

Using Garry's Mod spiritual successor s&box.

4

Don't expect Apex Legends cross-progression until next year

Seer that coming.

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch