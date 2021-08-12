Battlefield 2042's short film gives us a glimpse into a climate change dystopia

EA and DICE have released a short film that gives us a short look at the world of Battlefield 2042.

"Exodus" introduces the No-Pats, a multinational armed militia that is engaged in a civil war over the future of the group. The film also confirms that the other main factions of the game will be the United States and Russia.

Both states are on the brink of war as the world struggles over resources and surrounding nations have collapsed, while the group of nomads from collapsed nations known as the Non-Patriated ("No-Pats") appear to have bound together for survival.

The film also revealed the return of Battlefield 4's Kimble "Irish" Graves, who will be a playable specialist in-game.

Exodus also introduces the mysterious "Oz," who clashes with Irish over the future of the No-Pats, leading to the civil war. The narrative will continue to evolve over time as more specialists join the conflict, each with their own story to tell, and pull players deeper into the world and lore of Battlefield 2042.

Irish is the fifth Specialist to be revealed for Battlefield 2042, with five more set to be announced in the coming weeks, totalling 10 Specialists at launch. Each Specialist comes with a specific gadget and trait that can only be used by that character, further defining their respective play styles. Players can also freely choose what weapon, grenade or secondary gadget to equip each specialist with.

Battlefield 2042 is set to be released on 22nd October.