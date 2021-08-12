Battlefield 2042's short film gives us a glimpse into a climate change dystopia

And the return of a familiar face. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 12 August 2021

EA and DICE have released a short film that gives us a short look at the world of Battlefield 2042.

"Exodus" introduces the No-Pats, a multinational armed militia that is engaged in a civil war over the future of the group. The film also confirms that the other main factions of the game will be the United States and Russia.

Both states are on the brink of war as the world struggles over resources and surrounding nations have collapsed, while the group of nomads from collapsed nations known as the Non-Patriated ("No-Pats") appear to have bound together for survival.

The film also revealed the return of Battlefield 4's Kimble "Irish" Graves, who will be a playable specialist in-game.

Exodus also introduces the mysterious "Oz," who clashes with Irish over the future of the No-Pats, leading to the civil war. The narrative will continue to evolve over time as more specialists join the conflict, each with their own story to tell, and pull players deeper into the world and lore of Battlefield 2042.

Irish is the fifth Specialist to be revealed for Battlefield 2042, with five more set to be announced in the coming weeks, totalling 10 Specialists at launch. Each Specialist comes with a specific gadget and trait that can only be used by that character, further defining their respective play styles. Players can also freely choose what weapon, grenade or secondary gadget to equip each specialist with.

Battlefield 2042 is set to be released on 22nd October.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Battlefield 2042

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Apex Legends developer fired after offensive blogs surface

"I'm embarrassed, sad, and angry at my younger self."

140

Ryan Reynolds is now in Fortnite

Free Guy to play.

11

Call of Duty: Vanguard spotted via Cold War datamine

As Activision scrubs leak from the internet.

6

Why Halo Infinite's bots won't teabag you

"We never want to punish learning…"

45

Splitgate developer's "vision" includes Switch port in future

With cross-play also a possibility.

1

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch