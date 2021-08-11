Weapon-dating dungeon-crawler Boyfriend Dungeon is finally here

Out now on PC, Xbox, Switch, and Game Pass.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 11 August 2021

Boyfriend Dungeon, the long-awaited weapon-romancing dungeon-crawler from developer Kitfox Games, is finally here on PC, Xbox, Switch, and Game Pass.

If Boyfriend Dungeon seems like a name that's been knocking around for a while, you'd be right; it was initially announced back in 2017, and successfully raised $272,000 in Kickstarter crowdfunding a year later. Since then, Kitfox has been hard at work on its genre-mash-up oddity - lovingly referred to as a "shack-and-slash" - that's part dungeon-crawler (complete with procedurally generated maps and varied combat styles) and part dating sim.

"You move into your cousin's old apartment, rent-free for the summer," Kitfox explains in a bout of scene-setting. "To get some confidence and meet people, plus earn a little cash, you're tasked with clearing the creatures in 'the dunj'. Soon you discover weapons [that] transform into cuties... and they're SINGLE!... But someone's abducting weapons and leaving them damaged in the dungeon! Who could do such a thing? Will you solve the blade-napping mystery? Will you find love? Or, friendship, at least?".

Boyfriend Dungeon - Launch Trailer.

In total, Boyfriend Dungeon features seven "bae blades", designed with an "inclusive, tasteful approach to gender and sexuality" that features male, female, and non-binary romance options. Here are your new potential weapon pals:

  • Estoc (Isaac): the sharpest dresser
  • Dagger (Valeria): tired of backstabs
  • Talwar (Sunder): worried he's becoming an antique
  • Lasersaber (Seven): hard to get a handle on him
  • Glaive (Sawyer): awkward in the wrong hands
  • Scythe (Rowan): reaping what they sow
  • Brass Knuckles (Pocket): loves cat naps

"Take your dates out as you uncover their stories and level them up," explains Kifox. "Embark on blossoming relationships with your weapon cuties as you capture their hearts in friendship and in love... improve your skills and fend off the monsters together because the couple that slays together, stays together."

Max Love Rank can either be reached through romantic entanglements or by forming strong platonic friendships, and for those players that simply can't settle on a single blade, Kitfox says, "Date them all without a care, you polyarmourous dual-wielder". You cannot, however, romance the cat, in case you were wondering.

Boyfriend Dungeon also features "basic" support for modding your own weapon looks on Steam at launch, with Kitfox promising "more features to help you blacksmith your own sharp cuties and trade them with your friends" in future updates.

Those ready to woo their weapons can pick up Boyfriend Dungeon on Switch, Xbox, and PC (via itch.io, Steam, the Windows Store, and Epic) for around £15/$19.99 USD. And if you happen to be a Game Pass subscribers, you can also play it there for both Xbox and PC.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Boyfriend Dungeon

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Axiom Verge 2 finally available today

Surprise!

12

Here's how Valheim's food mechanics are being overhauled in Hearth and Home

Forked lightning.

5

Here's everything revealed as part of Sony's PlayStation Indie Spotlight event

Oxenfree 2! A Short Hike! Axiom Verge 2! More!

27

Fullbright co-founder steps down amidst studio exodus

But will remain writer on troubled Open Roads.

23

Valheim's Hearth and Home update will make it easier to store treasure

Making ends mead.

8

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Dorfromantik review - gentle elegance from a deceptively challenging village builder

Hexcellent.

47

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

28

Xbox Game Pass games list: August games plus every game currently available for Xbox consoles

A complete list of games playable in Netflix-style service Xbox Game Pass on Xbox consoles.

6

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Hades wins big at this year's BAFTA Games Awards

Plus, gongs for Last of Us Part 2, Dreams, and more.

61

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch