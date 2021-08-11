The Ascent looks just as good in first-person

Up close and personal.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 11 August 2021

The recently-released The Ascent is a gorgeous, incredibly-detailed cyberpunk action role-playing game that plays from a fixed, top-down, isometric perspective. But what happens when you unlock the camera?

In the video below spotted by Kotaku, Gaming with Griff Griffin shows us that Neon Giant's The Ascent looks just as good in first-person, with an impressive level of detail on display when you're viewing the world up close. We see detailed character models, environments and even objects in shops (The Ascent's shops are great!). I love the Neuromancer nod, too.

Griff Griffin used a tool called the Universal Unreal Engine 4 Unlocker to move the camera about (details are in the video description). It's a great thing, too because we see The Ascent's compelling cyberpunk world holds up under close scrutiny. That developer Neon Giant is a studio of just 12 people makes this all the more impressive.

The Ascent in first-person reminds me of Cyberpunk 2077. Of course it does - both games have a similar aesthetic. The Ascent is a top-down twin-stick shooter, so in gameplay terms it simply wouldn't work in first-person in its current form, but it's fun to wonder how it would play if Neon Giant went down the Cyberpunk 2077 route.

If you're wondering about The Ascent, check out Edwin's wonderful review.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (13)

More about The Ascent

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Diablo 2: Resurrected beta kicks off this weekend

Early access first, then open to all.

14

Assassin's Creed Valhalla adds Ezio's iconic clobber

Back in the hood.

1

Tales of Arise will get a PlayStation and Xbox demo

Next week.

18

There's a new Shining Force game

But...

26

The Ascent's first big patch addresses ray tracing on PC Game Pass, co-op issues and more

The only way is up.

27

You may also enjoy...

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

44

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

79

Video | New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

Yuffie! Fort Condor! Boss fights! More!

16

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Comments (13)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch