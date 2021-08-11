Red Dead Online gets a new game mode

Plus a new contract and outfit. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 11 August 2021

In a fresh update to Red Dead Online, Rockstar Games has added a new game mode called Call to Arms.

The mode tasks players to protect various locations from up to 10 waves of incoming enemies. Players will have to position themselves around the map to defend all the areas.

The locations are Blackwater, Fort Mercer, Valentine, Strawberry, and MacFarlane's Ranch.

To join, check your Camp Lockbox for a new Telegram from "J". Call to Arms will then become available to launch at any time by selecting the requisite Telegram in your Satchel.

For their hard work, players will receive triple cash, XP, and Gold. Players will also receive an offer for 30 percent off any Novice or Promising Role Item within 72 hours.

The update also introduces The Cornwall Contract, a series of Crimes targeting Leviticus Cornwall, tasking players with causing a distraction in order to infiltrate the heart of Cornwall Kerosene & Tar in the Heartlands.

1
The Clelland Outfit

Players can also get their hands on The Clelland Outfit, available to purchase from Madam Nazar, alongside the Rafferty Eyepatch.

Finally, players who login this week will receive a free Ability Card and 10x Gun Oil.

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

