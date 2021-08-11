Life is Strange: Remastered Collection release delayed to 2022

True Colors DLC dated.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 11 August 2021

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will now launch for all platforms - PC, PlayStation, Switch, Stadia and Xbox - in early 2022.

This remaster is set to add facial motion capture, engine and lighting upgrades to Dontnod's original Life is Strange as well as Deck Nine's acclaimed prequel Before the Storm.

The series' all-new entry Life is Strange True Colors is still on track to arrive on 10th September, publisher Square Enix reassured fans this evening, while its Wavelengths story DLC starring fan-favourite character Steph will now take the Remastered Collection's old release spot of 30th September.

"Due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic, we want to alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection," reads a message from the development team. "We hope you understand."

Here's that message in full:

