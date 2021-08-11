Axiom Verge 2 finally available today

Surprise!

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 11 August 2021

Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to developer Thomas Happ's acclaimed retro-styled Metroid-a-like, will finally launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store today.

Nintendo announced the surprise news in this afternoon's Switch indie showcase.

To say we've been waiting a while for this sequel would be an understatement. Axiom Verge 2 was already four years in the making when it was announced in 2019, back then for launch in 2020.

Since then, understandably, things have taken a little longer, and its release date has been shuffled back a couple of times. Still, today's release is a very nice surprise.

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

