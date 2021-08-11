Assassin's Creed Valhalla adds Ezio's iconic clobber

You can now leap around Assassin's Creed Valhalla dressed up as the series' legendary Ezio Auditore da Firenze.

Specifically, this is the eye-catching Renaissance clobber Ezio wore back in Brotherhood - his fan favourite look.

You can acquire the free costume by logging into your Ubisoft Connect account on console or PC - but there's a twist. For now, Ezio's clothes are only available if Ubisoft detects you have played two previous games in the series.

Ubisoft announced the freebie last night, likely timed to tempt players back to Assassin's Creed Valhalla for its Francia-set Siege of Paris expansion which launches tomorrow.

Ezio's outfit has commonly been made available in subsequent Assassin's Creed games, and Valhalla now has a small collection of so-called legacy outfits for Eivor to wear. (Altaïr and Bayek are both also available, alongside Valhalla's own Basim.)

Get the ?Ezio Legacy Outfit? for free in Ubisoft Connect!



?You must have played 2 Assassin's Creed games to unlock it.

?https://t.co/N4Ltx2C4Nc pic.twitter.com/MBgYdKt71x — Ubisoft Connect (@UbisoftConnect) August 10, 2021

And here's how the costume looks with the regular, female Eivor in Valhalla: