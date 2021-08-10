Windjammers 2 open beta kicks off on PC, PS4 and PS5 tomorrow

The Windjammers 2 open beta kicks off on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 tomorrow, 11th August.

Specifically, the action starts at 2pm UK time tomorrow and lasts until 22nd August.

Publisher Dotemu announced the full list of launch platforms for Windjammers 2 today: the aforementioned PS4, PS5 and PC, as well as Nintendo Switch and Stadia. There's no mention of Xbox.

The open beta includes several playable characters: Steve Miller, Biaggi, Sophie de Lys and Gary Scott.

The new trailer is below:

There's online ranked across a variety of courts. The open beta lets PS5 and PS4 owners go head-to-head, while Steam users are in a league of their own.

Windjammers 2 is the long-awaited follow-up to Data East's frisbee-tossing arcade classic, with hand-drawn 2D animation.

Windjammers originally released on Neo Geo in 1994, gifting the world its raucously entertaining multiplayer take on brutal competitive frisbee action. Playing out something like Pong meets Street Fighter (as Martin Robinson put it in his Essential Windjammers review), the goal is to pelt a frisbee into your opponent's net until you have enough points to win.