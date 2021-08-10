Windjammers 2 open beta kicks off on PC, PS4 and PS5 tomorrow

Disc space.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 10 August 2021

The Windjammers 2 open beta kicks off on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 tomorrow, 11th August.

Specifically, the action starts at 2pm UK time tomorrow and lasts until 22nd August.

Publisher Dotemu announced the full list of launch platforms for Windjammers 2 today: the aforementioned PS4, PS5 and PC, as well as Nintendo Switch and Stadia. There's no mention of Xbox.

The open beta includes several playable characters: Steve Miller, Biaggi, Sophie de Lys and Gary Scott.

The new trailer is below:

There's online ranked across a variety of courts. The open beta lets PS5 and PS4 owners go head-to-head, while Steam users are in a league of their own.

Windjammers 2 is the long-awaited follow-up to Data East's frisbee-tossing arcade classic, with hand-drawn 2D animation.

Windjammers originally released on Neo Geo in 1994, gifting the world its raucously entertaining multiplayer take on brutal competitive frisbee action. Playing out something like Pong meets Street Fighter (as Martin Robinson put it in his Essential Windjammers review), the goal is to pelt a frisbee into your opponent's net until you have enough points to win.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about Windjammers 2

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

It looks like GTA 5 on PS5 will run at 4K60 FPS

Vying with Skyrim for the most releases award.

57

Take-Two trying to shutdown popular GTA Online mod menu

After mod developer receives a cease-and-desist letter from lawyers.

22

Back 4 Blood will not have campaign versus mode

To the anguish of veteran Left 4 Dead fans.

24

Take-Two has three "unannounced" remasters or remakes in development

Take-Three.

44

Back 4 Blood beta reached almost 100,000 concurrent players over the weekend

It appears to be a no-brainer.

16

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

28

Digital Foundry | Returnal: how a tech powerhouse puts PS5 through its paces

The Housemarque factor.

81

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch