This Breath of the Wild mod adds ray-tracing and looks glorious

Hylian beauty.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 10 August 2021

Ever since Nintendo Switch emulation became viable on PC a few years ago, modders have been tinkering away, improving many visual aspects of Switch games.

Now, German modder Digital Dreams (thanks, Kotaku) has released a showcase of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at 8K resolution with ray-tracing, and it looks absolutely stunning.

Using post-processing injector Reshade, Digital Dreams was able to create a ray-tracing preset for the game and manipulate the colour hue to give it an added sparkle. Depth of field has also been retouched and greater draw distances have been added.

You can see more of the mod by subscribing to Digital Dreams' Patreon.

Perhaps this will tide you over whilst we all wait for Breath of the Wild's sequel sometime in 2022?

